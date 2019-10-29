You are here

Home > Consumer

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 9:20 AM

nz_mariokart_291037.jpg
Nintendo Co can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been downloaded 123.9 million times in its first month and comfortably eclipsed the company's previous mobile game debuts, Sensor Tower data showed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been downloaded 123.9 million times in its first month and comfortably eclipsed the company's previous mobile game debuts, Sensor Tower data showed.

"The racing app is Nintendo's most successful mobile game launch by downloads so far, eclipsing Super Mario Run's 21.8 million downloads more than five times over," Katie Williams, mobile analyst at Sensor Tower, said in a blog post. The game also raked in revenue of US$37.4 million in its first month, second only to Fire Emblem Heroes' US$67.6 million, according to the researchers' data.

The Japanese giant, which reports earnings this week, was in need of such an unequivocal success more than four years after a much-ballyhooed entry into mobile gaming. Mario Kart Tour, which sparked a minor frenzy among gamers since it was announced in 2018, is not only part of one of the best-known racing franchises in gaming history, it's regarded as the Nintendo title most suitable for smartphones in terms of moneymaking opportunities and features to hook players. The shares rose as much as 2.2 per cent in Tokyo on Tuesday, the biggest intraday gain since the beginning of the month.

Nintendo's marquee title is up against stiff competition, however, which includes enduringly popular titles like Fortnite. There are also new big-name rivals entering the mobile realm, as exemplified by Tencent Holdings Ltd's Call of Duty Mobile, which attracted 20 million gamers within the first two days of its worldwide debut in October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mario Kart Tour could eventually earn US$1 billion a year, research firm NewZoo estimated last year. That would be a welcome boost for a company whose efforts to date to court mainstream players, including with the Switch Lite, haven't gone as well as initially anticipated. Known for iconic game franchises like Mario and Zelda, Nintendo has been experimenting with new hardware and software products as the rising popularity of smartphones hits its traditional market of gamers on home and portable consoles.

SEE ALSO

There's more to Nintendo's game than gadget sales

Still, Nintendo's stock had been up about 26 per cent this year on expectations that a strong game lineup will eventually drive hardware sales. The upcoming launch slate includes a new installment in the Zelda saga, Luigi's Mansion and two Pokemon games. The stock hit a 15-month high in September, before losing ground after the Switch Lite's disappointing debut.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Streaming TV gears up for ad targeting

Taylor Swift helps Alibaba plug world's biggest shopping spree

Indonesian students use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste

Red Bull's Thai rivals top global peers on overseas ambition

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

Red Bull’s Thai rivals outperform most global beverage stocks

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.06...

Oct 29, 2019 09:14 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares jump at Tuesday's open on US lead; STI up 0.97% to 3,216.37

SINGAPORE shares surged on Tuesday following the long weekend, after a record setting market session for America's S...

Oct 29, 2019 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac Holdings on Tuesday announced that its executive chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong...

Oct 29, 2019 09:03 AM
Banking & Finance

World's most expensive bank limits staff drinking water to cut costs

[JAKARTA] Weeks after Armand Wahyudi Hartono became the vice president director of Indonesia's largest non-state...

Oct 29, 2019 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo inflation remains stagnant after Japan's Oct sales tax hike

[TOKYO] Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 0.5 per cent in October...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly