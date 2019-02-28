Nintendo to release two Pokemon titles for Switch console in late 2019

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will release two Pokemon role-playing titles for its Switch console, "Pokemon Sword" and "Pokemon Shield", worldwide in late 2019.

[TOKYO] Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will release two Pokemon role-playing titles for its Switch console, "Pokemon Sword" and "Pokemon Shield", worldwide in late 2019.

The success of the new titles, which will feature new Pokemon including the chimp-like Grookey and the rabbit-like Scorbunny, will be key for driving sales growth of the hybrid home-portable console.

Nintendo shares lost 29 per cent of their value last year as investors questioned Switch's ability to appeal beyond hardcore gamers and in January Nintendo slashed its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast.

However there are signs of strong demand for Switch software, with two beginner-friendly "Pokemon Let's Go" titles for the console that launched in November shifting 10 million copies in less than two months.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Many analysts see Nintendo's shares as undervalued and the company last week announced a share buyback for the first time since 2014. Its share price is up 7 per cent this year.

REUTERS