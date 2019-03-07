You are here

Nintendo unveils virtual reality cardboard headset for Switch

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 10:30 AM

BP_Nintendo_070319_48.jpg
Nintendo Co's Switch hybrid is making its first foray into virtual reality games.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co's Switch hybrid is making its first foray into virtual reality games.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit lets gamers build a headset mostly out of cardboard so that they can slide in the device to create what the company calls "basic VR technology". It's reminiscent of Google's Cardboard, which turns smartphones into VR goggles and was introduced almost five years ago. Priced at US$80, Nintendo's VR kit includes an alien shooting title and an ocean swimming simulation. It goes on sale April 12.

"We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players," Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's chief, said in a statement on Thursday.

Nintendo's VR headset doesn't require a strap-on to stay affixed. Instead, users hold it up to their eyes with one hand and control games with the other. That suggests a focus on more casual, shorter experiences and a device that's meant to be easily shared among a group. Spending on VR and augmented reality will grow 69 per cent this year to US$20.4 billion, with hardware accounting for half of that, according to IDC.

The new product is Nintendo's first move into VR in more than two decades, after the 1995 Virtual Boy flopped with consumers. With the Switch entering its third year, Nintendo is facing increasing pressure to boost the device's appeal beyond its core user base of loyal gamers.

BLOOMBERG

