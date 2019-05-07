No anticipated shipping date yet for Samsung Galaxy Fold

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it cannot confirm the shipping date for its foldable device Galaxy Fold yet and apologised to its pre-order customers in the United States for the delay.

Samsung delayed global sales of the foldable phone after reviewers discovered problems with its display.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically," the South Korean tech giant told Galaxy Fold pre-order customers in an email late on Monday, which was confirmed by a Samsung spokesman.

REUTERS