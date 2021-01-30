No hongbao for red packet makers this year

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HONGBAO printers in Singapore are feeling the press-ure in the run-up to this year's festive season as they grappled with disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that has subdued Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.
Amid the economic downturn and uncertainty, as well...
