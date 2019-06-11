You are here

Home > Consumer

No meat please! Nestle may extend plant-based burger partnership with McDonald's

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 8:15 PM

doc75qvk0t16ah1e6jt82ep_doc759hi1fhgug5tgre82h.jpg
Nestle could expand its plant-based burger sales partnership with fast food chain McDonald's beyond Germany and is also looking for other partners, the Swiss food giant's head said on Tuesday.
Bloomberg

[ZURICH] Nestle could expand its plant-based burger sales partnership with fast food chain McDonald's beyond Germany and is also looking for other partners, the Swiss food giant's head said on Tuesday.

"McDonald's is an exciting and big customer, but it is not the only option and we have quite good capacity to cope with a (possible) extension beyond Germany," Marco Settembri, the Chief Executive of Nestle's Europe, Middle East and North Africa business said.

The market for meat substitutes could soar to US$140 billion over the next decade, according to Barclays, as many health- and climate-conscious consumers seek to reduce their meat consumption.

Nestle launched its plant-based Incredible Burger in April under the Garden Gourmet brand in several European countries. The same month, McDonald's started selling the patties as "Big Vegan TS" in its 1,500 restaurants in Germany.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Early results of the launch in Germany were promising, Mr Settembri said, and Nestle and McDonald's were discussing next steps.

"For both (of us), if we do it, if we go ahead, we want to do it right. We have capacity of course, but we really need to plan it and we need to do it well," he told a Deutsche Bank conference.

Nestle is also working with other operators to supply products to business customers but Mr Settembri insisted that the company's retail channel, a "historical strength", was very important as well.

He said he didn't see the meat alternatives as a threat to Nestle's existing business as it doesn't have many meat products and recently put its Herta meat and cold cuts unit on the block.

Switzerland-based Nestle has also announced plans to launch a plant-based burger in the US later this year, where it will compete with products made by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

In an interview with Reuters last week, the heads of Nestle's Sweet Earth brand, Kelly and Brian Swette, said their Awesome Burger would be available from retailers and at restaurants in the U.S. in September or October.

They declined to comment on a possible launch with McDonald's.

REUTERS

Consumer

Ted Baker warns on 2019 profit after "extremely difficult" start

Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey

China may allow more meat imports to fill gap left by pig fever

Ubisoft plays into streaming trend at E3 video game event

Plastic straws and bags no more: Canada aims to clean up its act

Trump vows to 'do something' about EU wine duties

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
4 It starts from the top
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening