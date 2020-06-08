You are here

Home > Consumer

Norway's domestic liquor sales up 44% in May

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:23 PM

[OSLO] Norway's government-run wine and liquor monopoly increased its sales by 44 per cent in May from the same month last year as coronavirus travel restrictions prevented the purchase of cheaper alcohol abroad, the Vinmonopolet retailer said on Monday.

Norway closed its borders in mid-March to most foreigners and imposed quarantines on anyone returning home from abroad, while also shutting its restaurants, thus leaving Vinmonopolet as the only source of alcohol other than beer.

The retailer's overall sales volume rose by 28 per cent in the January-May period despite little change during the first two of those months.

"Sales have increased, but not more than could be expected in light of the halt to border trade, duty-free stores and restaurants, bars and cafes," Vinmonopolet spokesman Jens Nordahl said in a statement.

The border closure has benefited private-sector importers, producers and wholesalers who supply the retail monopoly's stores, such as Oslo-listed Arcus.

SEE ALSO

Lockdown prompts surge in Germans seeking help for alcoholism

"As long as travel restrictions apply, sales at Vinmonopolet look set to remain strong," Arcus spokesman Per Bjoerkum said.

Arcus, which in March postponed a decision on whether to pay dividends, has since reinstated the planned payout and seen its stock price rally 50 per cent, hitting a 14-month high on Friday.

While restaurants and bars have gradually been allowed to reopen, albeit with fewer customers, the government said limitations on foreign travel could last for months.

On May 29 Norway agreed to allow travel from neighbouring Denmark to resume from June 15 while maintaining quarantines for all other nations, including Sweden - a popular destination for Norwegians seeking to save on their alcohol bill.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Alibaba-backed newspaper says Q1 revenue dropped 50%

Sellers of sex toys capitalised on all that alone time

Chinese cosmetic brands see rally despite global beauty downturn

Indonesia's Indofood CBP to buy Pinehill company for US$3b

India's bodybuilders flex muscles, call for gyms to open

UK shopper numbers indicate huge pent-up demand, Springboard says

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have proposed a major plan to rescue the marine...

Jun 8, 2020 03:19 PM
Real Estate

Indonesian retailers brace for gradual recovery as stores reopen

[JAKARTA] Retail stores, restaurants and offices reopened in Indonesia's capital after more than two-months as...

Jun 8, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

Jun 8, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

[LONDON] Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus...

Jun 8, 2020 03:05 PM
Technology

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

[SEOUL] The heir to South Korea's Samsung empire appeared in court Monday as judges deliberate on whether to detain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.