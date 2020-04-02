You are here

Home > Consumer

Novartis, Aurobindo call off Sandoz sale

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 5:45 PM

doc79ywy3uuo1vqhzs6djb_doc76jsg1flmu18iic8ipn.jpg
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it had struck a mutual agreement with Aurobindo Pharma to cancel a deal to sell Sandoz to the Indian firm.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it had struck a mutual agreement with Aurobindo Pharma to cancel a deal to sell Sandoz to the Indian firm.

"Novartis today announced the mutual agreement with Aurobindo Pharma USA to terminate the agreement to sell the Sandoz US generic oral solids and dermatology businesses to Aurobindo Pharma USA," the Swiss company said in a statement.

"This decision was taken as approval from the US Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within anticipated timelines.

"Sandoz will continue to operate its oral solids and dermatology business as part of the Sandoz US business."

In 2018, Novartis agreed to sell a portfolio of generic drugs in the United States to the US subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma for US$900 million.

SEE ALSO

Novartis eyes give-away of costly therapy for babies

The transaction involved generic oral medications as well as dermatology activities.

While the generic drug market in the United States is experiencing strong price competition, Novartis intended to refocus the US branch of Sandoz on business with higher added value.

AFP

Consumer

RedMart temporarily suspends new orders amid Covid-19 demand surge

Disney+ to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

Casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus

Cruise operator Carnival pays high price to get credit investors on board: sources

Moving indoors and online, can street papers survive coronavirus crisis?

Starbucks extends coronavirus provisions for 2 weeks, explores more changes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 8...

Apr 2, 2020 05:09 PM
Real Estate

JustCo offers members up to 30% fee rebates amid virus outbreak

SINGAPORE-headquartered co-working space operator JustCo is offering its members fee rebates for the month of May in...

Apr 2, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on upbeat note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to end Thursday on a high, with energy firms boosted by a surge...

Apr 2, 2020 04:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines makes largest exit since IPO with ApiFix deal

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator The Trendlines Group has sold its 18.62 per cent stake in ApiFix, a scoliosis...

Apr 2, 2020 04:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold dealers report big shortages of bars and coins most in demand

[LONDON] When people are worried about the future they turn to gold to protect their savings. That's rarely been...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.