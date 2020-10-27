You are here

Home > Consumer

Novartis lifts 2020 forecast as drugmaker counters Covid impact

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 4:23 PM

AK_nov_2710.jpg
Novartis AG's outlook for the year has improved as the Swiss drugmaker's new products, including a gene therapy that sells for US$2.1 million, help counter disruption from Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Novartis AG's outlook for the year has improved as the Swiss drugmaker's new products, including a gene therapy that sells for US$2.1 million, help counter disruption from Covid-19.

Earnings excluding some items will likely increase by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage in 2020, the Basel-based drugmaker said on Tuesday. Novartis's prior forecast was for a low-double-digit percentage rise.

A heart drug, psoriasis treatment and gene therapy called Zolgensma that was approved in the US last year are helping Novartis grapple with changing patterns in hospital admissions that have delayed care for cancer and other conditions. Competitors Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly & Co and Merck & Co are all due to follow with their results later on Tuesday.

"We're on track to finish the year strongly," Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan told reporters on a call.

The company said Covid-19 continues to hamper demand for skin and eye treatments, along with some Sandoz drugs, and Mr Narasimhan said the company would need to adapt if there are further severe lockdowns.

SEE ALSO

Spain's Banco Santander returns to profit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of Novartis were little changed in early Zurich trading.

Doctor visits for most types of therapies returned to pre- Covid levels by September, he said. Disruptions in health-care visits began to emerge again in the first two weeks of October, he said.

"I expect there to be volatility on this front," he said. "That said, I think health-care systems are getting much better at managing the pandemic and ensuring patients are getting the care they need for all the other medical conditions that are critically important to treat even in the face of this pandemic." Novartis is benefiting from gains for products such as Zolgensma. Geographic expansion outside the US and increased newborn screening are buoying the gene therapy, and total sales are still expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage for the year.

Legal costs, including a fine by French regulators last month for restricting competition in eye treatments, weighed on the results. Novartis also agreed earlier this year to pay US$678 million to resolve a whistle-blower case in the US, in which the drugmaker was accused of paying kickbacks to doctors.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Indonesia says 'Jurassic Park' project no threat to Komodo dragon

Kweichow Moutai's charitable turn will be real market drag

JC Penney lenders say they're facing 'economic terrorism'

Second-hand site Vinted happy to scare clothing retailers

Starbucks, Yum sales likely recovered, but new costs may weigh

In fight with Amazon, India's Future Retail sees liquidation if Reliance deal fails

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by...

Oct 27, 2020 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following hefty losses the previous session...

Oct 27, 2020 04:30 PM
Transport

Garuda lays off 700 workers to stay afloat

[JAKARTA] National carrier Garuda Indonesia will start terminating contracts with 700 workers next month, forced to...

Oct 27, 2020 04:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to boost efficiency to catch up with Chinese rivals

[TOKYO] A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor and Panasonic aims to boost efficiency of development and production...

Oct 27, 2020 04:12 PM
Life & Culture

Indonesia says 'Jurassic Park' project no threat to Komodo dragon

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's environment ministry on Tuesday sought to calm outrage over construction of an island tourism...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for