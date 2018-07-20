You are here

Home > Consumer

Novartis to pay up to US$1b for rights to skin drug

Swiss drugmaker focusing on developing innovative prescription medicines
Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180720_ATNOV20_3506296.jpg
Novartis is branching out into new drugs to counter the impact of cheaper copycats on older products. The experimental drug, known as MOR106, will join the company's portfolio for skin ailments.
PHOTO: AFP

Geneva

NOVARTIS agreed to buy the rights to a skin-disease drug from developers Galapagos and MorphoSys in a deal that could reach US$1 billion.

Chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan is focusing the Swiss drugmaker on developing innovative prescription medicines.

Novartis will pay 95 million euros (S$151 million) upfront and later payments of up to 850 million euros based on the drug reaching certain regulatory, commercial and sales goals, MorphoSys said in a statement on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The payments will be split 50-50 between Mechelen, Belgium-based Galapagos and Planegg, Germany-based MorphoSys.

Mr Narasimhan needs new medicines to counter the impact of cheaper copycats on older products.

The experimental drug known as MOR106 will join a portfolio for skin ailments that includes Cosentyx for psoriasis - on its way to becoming a blockbuster - and Xolair, an asthma drug also prescribed for chronic hives, bolstering Novartis' dermatology business.

Atopic dermatitis, which MOR106 targets, is a common form of eczema that doesn't have many treatments.

MorphoSys raised its 2018 forecasts, with a new sales range that's about triple the old one and a smaller operating loss.

Novartis also agreed to pay royalties to Galapagos and MorphoSys in a range of up to low teens and low 20s as a percentage of sales. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BT_20180720_MLWEEKEND20_3506560.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Life & Culture

Fresh grads' woes examined in BT Weekend

BT_20180720_VIJTC20_3506561.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
SME

Productivity is a better tool to fight business costs: Hong Tat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening