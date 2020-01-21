You are here

Novena Global Lifecare buys S$20m stake in 2 day surgery centres

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 1:36 PM
SINGAPORE'S Novena Global Lifecare has bought a 55 per cent stake in two day surgery centres in a deal worth up to S$20 million, the integrated medical healthcare and aesthetics group said on Tuesday.

The centres, Aptus Surgery Centre at Paragon Medical Centre and Novaptus Surgery Centre at Camden Medical Centre, are located in the Orchard Road area. They each have four operating theatres equipped for plastic, dental and eye procedures, among other types of surgeries.

Novena Global Lifecare will become the largest single shareholder in the centres following the stake acquisition. The two centres will be renamed Novena Global Surgery by the first half of 2020.

Both centres will be parked under Novena Global Surgery, a Novena Global Lifecare subsidiary. Lim Beng Hai, chairman of the board of directors of the two centres, will be appointed as medical director of the subsidiary.

Novena Global Lifecare, known for running aesthetics chain Novu Aesthetics, was founded in 2010 by investment bankers and cousins Terence Loh and Nelson Loh. It has a presence in markets such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Malaysia. Its parent company is DORR Group, a private investment company.

