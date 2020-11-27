You are here

NTUC Income travel insurance covers Covid-19

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Singapore

NTUC Income customers who buy its travel insurance will now receive Covid-19 coverage as well, for medical-related expenses while overseas.

Outbound travellers, departing from Singapore, who are covered by Income's single-trip insurance will be protected for the first 90...

Consumer

Nov 27, 2020 05:50 AM
Stay up to date with The Business Times for