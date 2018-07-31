You are here

Home > Consumer

Number of US newspaper newsroom employees down sharply: survey

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 6:53 AM

[WASHINGTON] The number of employees in US newspaper newsrooms has declined by 45 per cent over the past decade, according to a survey published on Monday.

US newspaper newsroom employees fell from 71,000 in 2008 to 39,000 in 2017, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures cited by the Pew Research Centre.

The decline in the number of newspaper newsroom workers was the biggest contributor to an overall drop in newsroom employment in the United States, Pew said.

The overall number of employees working in newsrooms - newspapers, radio, cable and broadcast television and digital media outlets - fell 23 per cent over the period, from 114,000 in 2008 to 88,000 in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Of the five industries studied, notable job growth occurred only in the digital-native news sector," Pew said.

The number of digital-native newsroom employees increased by 79 per cent over the period, from about 7,400 in 2008 to about 13,000 in 2017, it said.

Pew said the number of broadcast television newsroom employees - 28,000 - remaining relatively stable from 2008 to 2017 as did the number of people working in cable television newsrooms - about 3,000.

Radio newsrooms, however, lost about 27 per cent of their employees from 4,600 in 2008 to 3,300 in 2017, Pew said.

US newspapers have been hit by waves of layoffs over the past decade amid steep falls in circulation and advertising.

Last week, the New York Daily News, the century-old tabloid known for its provocative headlines, announced it was slashing half its editorial staff.

AFP

Consumer

Eiffel Tower strike looms over long lines

China orders medical institutions to stop using recalled drug containing carcinogen

Meat processor Tyson Foods cuts profit forecast on mounting tariff pressures

Lotte considers selling China malls amid anti-Korean sentiment

Two Chinese firms bid for NZ honey maker Manuka Health: source

No profit? No problem. Another billionaire rises in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening