You are here

Home > Consumer

NY mayor orders restaurants, bars, theatres to shut as coronavirus spreads

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE city that never sleeps will be taking a break from the action.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday said he was ordering New York City's famed restaurants, theatres, bars and movie houses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Any restaurant, bar or cafe selling food will only be able to do so via delivery or take-out, according to the mayor.

"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together," Mr de Blasio said. "We have to break that cycle."

SEE ALSO

Football clubs, broadcasters in England, Europe in disarray as pandemic disrupts matches

He added that it was not a decision he was making lightly.

"These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker," Mr de Blasio said.

"But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a war-time mentality."

There was no word yet on how long the businesses would remain closed. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for more details on the executive order.

More than 50,000 restaurants in New York will shutter by Tuesday at 9 am.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants account for more than US$51 billion in annual revenue and have more than 800,000 employees.

"We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers," Mr de Blasio said. REUTERS

Consumer

Biolidics expects 'strong interest' in share placement

Football clubs, broadcasters in England, Europe in disarray as pandemic disrupts matches

ByteDance gears up for the global stage

Apple closes most of its stores for 2 weeks

More US retailers shut stores to limit virus spread

H&M, Primark brace for downturn in Europe as epicenter shifts

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

EU economy likely to shrink 1% in 2020 because of coronavirus: Commission

[BRUSSELS] The EU economy is likely to shrink 1 per cent this year as a result of the coronavirus, a European...

Mar 16, 2020 11:54 PM
Stocks

US markets should stay open despite turmoil, says top securities regulator

[NEW YORK] US markets should stay open despite intense volatility, the head of the US securities regulator said on...

Mar 16, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has a robust multi-pronged strategy that will ensure the country does not run out of the...

Mar 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia in lockdown after cases surge to most in Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is restricting people's movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to implement closure of all govt and private sector premises

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia PM Muhyiddin will implement closure of all government and private sector premises.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.