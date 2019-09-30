You are here

Home > Consumer

NZ sports store apologises over porn played on big screens

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 11:54 AM

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand arm of Japanese sports brand Asics has apologised after pornography was broadcast on large television screens above its central Auckland store for several hours, startling Sunday morning shoppers.

Pornography played on the retailer's outdoor screens for up to nine hours -- until staff arrived at the shop around 10am on Sunday and switched them off, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched," security guard Dwayne Hinango told the newspaper.

The explicit content was "totally inappropriate and offensive" and "not something you want kids exposed to", said Tanya Lee, who had walked past with her seven-year-old son.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asics New Zealand said in a Facebook post that an unknown person had gained access to its televisions.

"Some objectionable content was displayed on the screens," the post said. "We would like to apologise to anyone who may have seen this."

The company said it was working with its software and online security suppliers to ensure the situation was not repeated.

AFP

Consumer

AB InBev's Asia unit opens higher despite gloomy IPO market

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, adding to retail apocalypse

Fonterra's August milk output in New Zealand inches up

Japan to hike consumption tax on Oct 1 despite recession fears

Indian web giants woo festive shoppers amid slowing economy

Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly