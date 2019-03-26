You are here

Home > Consumer

Ocado lands partnership deal with Australia's Coles

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 11:27 AM

BP_Ocado_260319_33.jpg
British online supermarket pioneer Ocado has signed a partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group, its fifth major overseas deal in less than 18 months as food retailers around the globe meet the challenge of online competition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British online supermarket pioneer Ocado has signed a partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group, its fifth major overseas deal in less than 18 months as food retailers around the globe meet the challenge of online competition.

The deal will see Ocado's technology and software develop Coles Online's grocery business in Australia.

Two robotic distribution centres – or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them - will be built and go live within four years, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

Coles shares rose as much as 3.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though Ocado has a 1 per cent share of Britain's grocery market, its 8.7 billion pound (S$15.5 billion) stock market valuation has been driven by the technology side of its business - providing international retailers with the infrastructure and software to develop their own online grocery businesses to compete with the likes of Amazon.

After struggling for years to post a profit it has flourished since late 2017, signing deals with US group Kroger Co, Casino in France, Sobeys in Canada, and ICA Group in Sweden.

Coles is one of Australia's largest retailers, trading from 818 supermarkets, 911 liquor stores, and 712 Coles Express petrol stations across the country and generating sales in full year 2018 of S$37.8 billion (22 billion pounds). It is already a market leader in online grocery retailing in Australia through Coles Online, with more than A$1 billion of annual sales.

Coles Online's plan is to serve customers in Australia's larger urban areas by fulfilling orders through Ocado's CFCs, with customers in less populated areas benefiting from Ocado's store-pick software.

Coles will pay Ocado upfront fees upon signing and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales achieved and installed capacity within the CFC and service criteria.

The agreement is exclusive in Australia as long as certain conditions are maintained.

Ocado said it expected the deal to create significant long-term value to the business. It said it would be earnings negative in the current financial year as no cash fees will be recognised in revenue until operations start. Ocado expects minimal additional capital expenditure in full year 2019 with the majority of additional capex in the 18 months prior to the opening of the CFCs.

The Coles deal comes a month after Ocado announced a 1.5 billion pound retail joint venture in its home market with Marks and Spencer.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

California avocados voluntarily recalled for possible health risk

Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings

Clash in Swedish parliament over sale of US$7.5b telco stake

Wimbledon debentures soar in value ahead of sale

US top court rejects shoe retailer Zappos appeal in data breach case

Majestic Wine ramps up investments in online Naked Wines business

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
5 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening