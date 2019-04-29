You are here

ONE Championship launches TV and film production division

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 4:06 PM
SINGAPORE-BASED martial arts organisation ONE Championship has launched ONE Studios, its television and film production division.

The division will produce television programmes and feature films starring the organisation's athletes, ONE Championship said in a media statement on Monday.

It will distribute content globally via digital partners such as Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon and more than 140 global TV broadcast partners.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said he was thrilled to announce the launch of the studio. "There are so many amazing and inspiring stories to tell. We will make world-class blockbuster movies and TV shows for the world."

"We have been working on our first movie project over the last several months, and I will make a huge announcement soon," he added.

