Online payment platform WeChat Pay now available at Changi Airport

Mobile payment gateway WeChat Pay has been launched at Changi Airport thanks to a partnership signed on Thursday.

TRAVELLERS will now be able to use WeChat Pay while shopping and dining at Changi Airport, making the Singapore airport the first in South-east Asia to accept WeChat Pay airport-wide.

This comes after Changi Airport Group (CAG) and WeChat Pay announced on Thursday that it has inked a three-year marketing partnership for joint shopping promotions.

Over 150 outlets at Changi Airport, including its duty free, luxury retail shops and online store iShopChangi, will accept WeChat Pay - the online payment platform on popular Chinese messaging app WeChat - as a mode of payment.

The payment platform will be rolled out to most of the airport’s merchants and brands by the end of this year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In a statement, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that this partnership will allow Changi Airport to better serve its passengers by offering targeted and attractive promotions for WeChat Pay users. Chinese passengers comprised about a third of Changi Airport's total sales last year.

"This will provide an additional payment platform for our Chinese passengers, and will allow them to shop and dine with added convenience. Through this partnership, we will also be able to send targeted marketing messages to WeChat users. We will continue to explore other ways to offer customised services for our passengers, to ensure they have an unparalleled Changi Experience when travelling through Changi Airport," said Edwin Lim, general manager of CAG's advertising, marketing and promotions.

Grace Yin, operation director of WeChat Pay said: “Singapore is an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative, and Changi Airport is the transportation hub of Singapore. Through this collaboration, WeChat Pay will provide a more convenient shopping experience to Chinese tourists in Changi Airport. We hope the collaboration will also provide fresh options and new perspectives to Changi Airport’s retail operations.”