You are here

Home > Consumer

Oops. Samsung retreats from ‘fake' Supreme streetwear brand

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 3:44 PM

file72n6qhkdb54jqaf01wk.jpg
Samsung Electronics Co is backing off an envisioned collaboration with a disputed version of streetwear label Supreme after drawing derision and condemnation from consumers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co is backing off an envisioned collaboration with a disputed version of streetwear label Supreme after drawing derision and condemnation from consumers.

The South Korean electronics giant - regarded as one of the savviest marketers in technology - provoked outrage across social media after announcing it was tying up with Supreme, the New York design house founded by James Jebbia and famed for its skateboarding and hip hop aesthetic. At a smartphone launch this week in China, a Samsung executive brought onstage a man he introduced as Supreme's chief, who then proceeded to outline - in fluent Mandarin - plans to open a flagship store and host a runway show.

Turns out, the tie-up actually involved Supreme Italia - a company the New York original has clashed with in court over copyright and accused of being a fake. The US company was quick to disavow any collaboration with Samsung in a statement seen by Hypebeast, in which it reportedly called the claims "blatantly false".

Now, Samsung says it's reassessing the alliance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are now reconsidering this collaboration and regret any concern this may have caused," Samsung said.

The South Korean giant wouldn't say whether it knew about the dispute before its announcement - but it's no stranger to global design partnerships, having previously collaborated with household names from Swarovski and Giorgio Armani to even Hello Kitty. The gaffe is another black eye for the world's largest smartphone maker, whose business has withered under the onslaught of Chinese rivals ramping up their own marketing offensives.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Lazada veteran Pierre Poignant replacing Lucy Peng as CEO

OUELH to co-build international hospital in Shenzhen

Taiwan in grip of claw crane craze

For big tobacco and brewers, grass is greener

OUE Lippo Healthcare to build international hospital in Shenzhen with China Merchants

For big tobacco and brewers, grass is greener

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

2018-12-06T112245Z_1341693423_RC12DC90E890_RTRMADP_3_FINTEC-KKR-CROSSRIVER.JPG
Dec 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening