You are here

Home > Consumer

Opioid maker Insys agrees to pay US$225m over bribes

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 8:05 AM

BP_Kapoor_060619_32.jpg
In the trial that ended last month, Insys founder John Kapoor became the first head of a major US pharmaceutical to be convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe addictive painkillers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay US$225 million to settle criminal and civil probes of its unlawful marketing of an opioid painkiller, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Last month the founder of the Arizona-based company and four other former executives were convicted of setting up a system of large scale bribes for doctors to prescribe Subsys, a powerful and addictive opioid for terminal cancer patients.

The settlement will be paid out over five years and settle all government probes into how the company tried to sell this fentanyl spray, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

"For years, Insys engaged in prolonged, illegal conduct that prioritized its profits over the health of the thousands of patients who relied on it," US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Today, the company is being held responsible for that and for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic," he said.

The company agreed to plead guilty to five counts of mail fraud to settle the criminal side of the case and pay US$31 million in restitution and fines, the department said.

Insys will pay another US$195 million to settle five criminal complaints alleging it made false claims.

In the trial that ended last month, Insys founder John Kapoor became the first head of a major US pharmaceutical to be convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe addictive painkillers. These are blamed for fueling an opioid crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Almost 400,000 people have died from overdoses involving prescription or illicit opioids over the past two decades, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 48,000 people died in 2017 alone from opiate overdose.

Between 2012 and 2015, Insys executives paid health professionals to prescribe large quantities of the highly addictive drug, which was approved to alleviate severe pain in terminal cancer patients.

Doctors were encouraged to recommend the spray to patients who did not need it and also in excessive doses, prosecutors argued at the trial.

Officially, the bribes were paid as fees to doctors speaking at seminars for health professionals to praise the benefits of the drug.

The company's aggressive marketing tactics reportedly also included sales representatives making a rap video to promote the drug.

AFP

Consumer

YouTube to ban 'hateful', 'supremacist' videos

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

New HDB flats to come with condo-like finishings

In Vietnam beer war, Heineken and Sabeco seek to take each other's turf

Burn or spurn? What to do with Western waste

Duterte allows auction of seized Marcos jewellery worth millions

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

BP_Federal Reserve_060619_13.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

US economy sees 'slight' gains; some slowing in manufacturing: Federal Reserve

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening