Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

Ronald Seah (left), chief concierge at Swisshotel The Stamford, demonstrating the use of the Interactive Digital Guide and Photo Wall to (from left) Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling, Singapore Hotel Association president Albert Teo and Julia Ng, group director for the Enterprise Development Group at Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Singapore

MORE than 100 hotels pledged on Friday to embark on job redesign in the year ahead.

This would entail equipping their employees with new skills and cutting back on time-consuming, repetitive tasks so these employees can take on higher value-added jobs - and move up the career ladder and earn more.

Hotels that get on board the Hotel Job Redesign Initiative (HJRI) can apply for government help under the Lean Enterprise Development Scheme. This aid can take the form of training programmes and assistance schemes.

The aim of such assistance is to help enterprises manage their manpower costs and build capacity.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling, who was at the inaugural Hotel Human Capital Conference, told the 200 hoteliers at the event at Swissotel The Stamford: "Today, more hotels see the benefits of technology adoption and job redesign in addressing manpower constraints.

"I thank our tripartite partners - the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and the unions - for supporting our nation-wide drive to transform the industry and its workforce."

Government agencies Workforce Singapore (WSG) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) co-developed the HJRI together with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), and the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA).

Ms Low, who is also mayor for South West District, said: "It is important to address workers' concerns in the redesign of jobs so that both the companies and their employees can benefit."

She added: "In this regard, unions play a key role in helping workers adjust to training and new job roles with confidence through constant engagement."

She recognised the SHA's involvement in the HJRI, noting that the association had made "relentless efforts" in promoting the merits of job redesign among hoteliers.

"(The SHA) has been rallying hotels to brainstorm, exchange job-redesign ideas and best practices, and nudging them into action."

Weighing in on how hotels can attract and retain Singaporean talent, STB chief executive Keith Tan said: "Through job redesign, hotels can make their jobs more productive and appealing to Singaporeans. Along with job redesign, hotels also need to improve their human capital practices and salary structures."

Five hotels which had undertaken Job Redesign projects in-house made inputs into a Job Redesign toolkit, now an online resource on job redesign open for use by the hotel industry.

For example, Village Hotel Changi now has an e-housekeeping mobile application, while RC Hotels has introduced automated check-in counters. The other three hotels which helped with inputs for the toolkit were Amara Singapore, M Social Singapore and Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Besides the toolkit, hoteliers will have access to, through the HJRI, a series of Job Redesign workshops organised by SHA and FDAWU.

These workshops are targeted at hotel management and staff so they can gain a better understanding of job redesign and how to implement it in their respective hotels.

Hotels looking to implement job redesign on a larger scale can visit SHA's website for a list of trained third-party consultants.