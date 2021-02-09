Panasonic eyes region to expand consumer business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PANASONIC Corp is eyeing Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia as the key markets to drive the growth of its consumer business in the region, banking on a rising middle class and nagging concerns over air quality in South-east Asia.
"Home, wellness and automotive are...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes