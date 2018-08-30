You are here

Home > Consumer

Panasonic to move UK headquarters on Brexit fears

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 9:38 AM

2017-10-30T054316Z_2042968450_RC11446E2020_RTRMADP_3_PANASONIC-RESULTS.JPG
Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year over concerns about potential tax issues related to Brexit, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year over concerns about potential tax issues related to Brexit, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

"We will move our European headquarters to the Netherlands," the spokeswoman told AFP, confirming a report in the Nikkei business daily about the Japanese electronics giant's decision.

Laurent Abadie, CEO of Panasonic Europe, told the Nikkei that the headquarters would move from outside London to Amsterdam in October.

The decision was sparked by fears that Japan could treat Britain as a tax haven after Brexit if London decides to lower its corporate tax rate in a bid to attract businesses, she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If Japan made the designation, Panasonic could face back taxes levied by Tokyo.

Ms Abadie told the newspaper that Panasonic had been considering a move for the past 15 months, with concerns about barriers to the flow of people and goods also a factor in the decision to move.

Of the 20 to 30 people in the London office, around 10 to 20 employees dealing with auditing and financial operations would move. Investor relations staff would stay put, the newspaper said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019, in a process that has sparked uncertainty in the business sector and concern about the consequences for the country's economy.

Several Japanese firms including megabank MUFG, Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group have said they are planning to move their main EU bases out of London.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Aug 30, 2018
Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sakae Holdings, Epicentre, Kitchen Culture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening