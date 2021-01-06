Pandemic overshadows Japan's New Year tuna auction

The most expensive fish of the day was a 208 kg bluefin, purchased for 20.84 million yen by wholesaler Yukitaka Yamaguchi and a major food business.

TOKYO'S annual New Year tuna auction ended on Tuesday without the usual jaw-dropping bidding war, with the country's "Tuna King" holding back on gunning for the top fish, citing the pandemic woes affecting the restaurant industry.

The most expensive fish of the day - a 208 kg bluefin caught off the northern Aomori region of Japan, known for its quality tuna - was bought by another bidder for 20.84 million yen (S$267,152).

Last year, sushi businessman and self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura paid US$1.8 million for a 276 kg bluefin. In 2019 he paid a record US$3.1 million for a 278 kg fish. But Mr Kimura said he wanted to show restraint this year as the raging pandemic has caused so much suffering to restaurants and other businesses.

"I didn't go for the highest bid this year because this is the time for self-control," he told journalists. "I didn't think it was appropriate to go all festive this time." He usually uses his purchases to secure national news coverage for himself and his successful sushi chain. Normally, after winning the annual bidding war, he fillets the fish with a sword-like blade, creates sushi out of it and serves it to customers at no extra charge, all in front of an army of television cameras.

The most expensive tuna this year was acquired jointly by a famous wholesaler named Yukitaka Yamaguchi - a frequent guest on television shows who supplies top sushi restaurants - and a major food business, reported local media. AFP