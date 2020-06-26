You are here

Home > Consumer

Pandemic pushes H&M into deep loss, recovery outlook unclear

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 2:34 PM

rk_HnM_260620.jpg
Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday a slightly bigger fiscal second-quarter loss than expected as pandemic closures weighed and said local-currency sales so far in June were down 25 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, swung into a steep loss in its March-May quarter and said its recovery outlook was uncertain, although trade had resumed faster than feared as pandemic lockdowns ease and stores reopen.

The biggest player Inditex, the owner of Zara, made its first loss in February-April. H&M's loss was the first in decades and possibly the first-ever, a spokesman said.

The Swedish group reported a pretax loss of 6.5 billion crowns (S$968.5 million), slightly below market expectations, against a year-ago 5.9 billion profit.

Its shares slipped 2 per cent, taking a year-to-date fall to 25 per cent.

H&M, which warned in April of the loss, gave no third-quarter earnings guidance.

SEE ALSO

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

"It's incredibly uncertain how economies open up," CEO Helena Helmersson told Reuters. "With that, it's tremendously difficult to say how results will be. What's encouraging now is that the sales recovery is picking up in June."

Ms Helmersson said it was particularly hard to predict developments in the United States, H&M's biggest market after Germany.

June sales fell a better-than-expected 25 per cent, against a 50 per cent second-quarter dive. H&M, however, warned of more price cuts in the third quarter to shift unsold spring and summer wear, after markdowns squeezed second-quarter margins.

Ms Helmersson said some, less seasonal surplus garments could probably be sold during autumn. On orders to suppliers for autumn ranges, she said flexibility was essential.

"We will need to be careful not to buy too much a long time in advance. We need to wait as long as we can with purchases - to take the decisions as near the sales moment as possible," she said.

H&M, which has been battling a years-long rise in inventories, slightly reduced stocks in the second quarter.

It should also make savings with a decision to open fewer new stores this year than previously planned, and permanently close more.

Of more than 5,000 stores worldwide, 7 per cent remained temporarily shut against around 80 per cent at the height of lockdowns.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Naiise's chief marketing, buying officer steps down

Fashion masks a hit as Indonesians, Malaysians seek style in safety

SK Jewellery to focus on cost controls, digital transformation to weather Covid-19 impact

Nike posts surprise loss as Covid-19 hits wholesale business

Covid-19 ushers in planting season for local farms, but costs, cheaper imports hobble prospects

Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 08:19 PM
Real Estate

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

[LONDON] British shopping centre giant Intu, already hit hard before the coronavirus lockdown, warned Friday that it...

Jun 26, 2020 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

Amid pandemic, SE Asian nations warn of 'alarming' South China Sea incidents

[HANOI] Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in South-east Asia at a regional summit on Friday...

Jun 26, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to record S$123.6m one-off charge following NokScoot's 'likelihood of liquidation'

SINGAPORE Airlines announced on Friday that it will record a total one-off charge of S$123.6 million for the first...

Jun 26, 2020 07:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Wee Hur Holdings to expand student accommodation business in Australia

WEE Hur Holdings announced on Friday that its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) business trust in Australia...

Jun 26, 2020 07:19 PM
Government & Economy

ECB president warns of complicated, transformational recovery

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.