You are here

Home > Consumer

Paris Ritz hotel items sell for quadruple the auction estimate

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

HISTORIC silver, crystal and even towels sold off at auction by the swanky Paris Ritz hotel were snapped up for a total of 1.7 million euros (S$2.7 million), more than four times the pre-sale estimate, the Artcurial auctioneers said on Tuesday.

Some 1,500 lots of bed linen to bathrobes and ashtrays were sold to buyers from 25 countries, after more than 500 people registered online for the luxury sell off.

The famous hotel on Place Vendome in the French capital was a favourite of such icons as actress Audrey Hepburn, fashion designer Coco Chanel - who spent part of World War II tucked up there with her lover, a German spy - and the American writer Ernest Hemingway, who "liberated" its bar when the Allies retook the city.

Among the used items on sale, a 12-plate "Marthe service" commissioned by Cesar Ritz in 1898 for the opening of the hotel was sold for 13,000 euros, which is 45 times the estimate.

SEE ALSO

Paris Ritz hotel items sell for quadruple the auction estimate

Christofle serving trollies also sold well while champagne buckets brought in up to 11,700 euros, a mighty 58 times the auction estimate.

The auction had been originally scheduled to take place in April but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Two years ago, some of the hotel's historic furniture was sold off for 7.2 million euros - seven times the estimate - after a major refurbishment of the hotel. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

mm2 Asia targets Q3 Singapore launch for on-demand movie streaming platform

Suntec launches livestream shopping to lure customers back to malls

Waste issues in focus as food delivery surges in Singapore lockdown

Sanofi accelerates its timeline for Covid-19 vaccine development

Japan retailers gain as sales data hints at post-outbreak rebound

Japan's success in curbing Covid-19 cases now hampers search for cures

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World...

Jun 25, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major...

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.