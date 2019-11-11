You are here

Home > Consumer

Patek Philippe watch sells for US$31m in record auction

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 5:54 PM

[GENEVA] A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for US$31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a charity sale run by Christie's in Geneva.

The steel Grandmaster Chime went under the hammer after a 5-minute bidding war in a packed room of more than 300 people. The watch beat the previous record, set by a Daytona Rolex that once belonged to Paul Newman. That piece fetched US$17.8 million in 2017.

The Patek Philippe has two dials (one on the back) and 20 special functions. It was sold Saturday in an event called Only Watch in which watchmakers offer one-of-a-kind timepieces to raise money for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Record auction prices for watches have been accelerating in recent years: in 2010 the highest was $5.7 million. Only Watch was founded in 2005 by Luc Pettavino, former chief executive officer of the Monaco Yacht Show. His son died of muscular dystrophy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Christie's is holding its annual auction of watches Monday in Geneva, and at the end of this month will offer a rare 1950s Patek in Hong Kong. It has an estimate of as much as US$14 million.

SEE ALSO

New York auctions push lesser-known artists

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Macau’s casino queen doubles down on Vegas-style expansion alan

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit 158.3b yuan in first nine hours

China's hottest investment: overpriced sneakers

Google's embrace of search ads crushing online travel agents

With discounts galore and Taylor Swift, Alibaba eyes another record Singles' Day

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 05:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

Singapore Medical Group's net profit stayed flat for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the healthcare provider...

Nov 11, 2019 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

DENNIS Tan who oversees OCBC Bank's consumer financial services Singapore is leaving the bank.

Nov 11, 2019 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.58...

Nov 11, 2019 05:13 PM
Real Estate

Where the packages go

[NEW YORK] Package deliveries are overtaking New York City and the way many residential buildings have responded to...

Nov 11, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with steep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tanked on Monday as the city was gripped by more protests, with at least one person...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly