[MEXICO CITY] PepsiCo Inc said on Monday that it plans to invest US$4 billion in Mexico between 2019 and 2020 with partner Grupo Gepp and create around 3,000 new jobs.

Pepsi said in a statement that part of the investment will go towards a US$109 million new plant in the central state of Guanajuato. The plant should be operating at full capacity by 2025, the company added.

