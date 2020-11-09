You are here

Home > Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 8:15 PM

[PARIS] Pfizer on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world's economy and upended daily life....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

China's luxury shoppers call in the tidy teams

Danish fishermen pin hopes on Brexit deal

BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's opposition to quit if China disqualifies any members

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians will quit en masse if Beijing moves to disqualify any individual...

Nov 9, 2020 07:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit posts higher-than-expected Q3 DPU

THE manager of Elite Commercial Reit on Monday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.23 pence (S$0.02) for its...

Nov 9, 2020 06:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

VICOM posted a 5 per cent slip in its profit after tax and minority interest (Patmi) for the third quarter ended...

Nov 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

SECRETLAB co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang has been named the overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) 2020...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for