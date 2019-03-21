You are here

Home > Consumer

Pfizer buys stake in French gene therapy firm Vivet

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 12:06 AM

file73tvyb3wve03hjomfzl.jpg
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it acquired a 15 per cent stake in Vivet Therapeutics, as well as an exclusive option to fully acquire it, a deal that will give it access to the French company's experimental gene therapy for a rare genetic disorder called Wilson disease.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it acquired a 15 per cent stake in Vivet Therapeutics, as well as an exclusive option to fully acquire it, a deal that will give it access to the French company's experimental gene therapy for a rare genetic disorder called Wilson disease.

Pfizer has paid Vivet about US$51 million upfront and may pay up to US$635.8 million in clinical, regulatory milestone payments and to exercise the option to buy the whole company.

Pfizer already has collaboration agreements with gene therapy companies including Spark Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics to target conditions like hemophilia and certain neurodegenerative disorders.

Pfizer is one of several large pharmaceutical companies that has done deals to try to tap the potential for gene therapies to dramatically improve or even cure disease. Analysts expect the companies to charge more than US$1 million for these therapies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Swiss drugmaker Roche AG agreed to buy Spark Therapeutics, which developed the only approved gene therapy on the US market, for US$4.3 billion.

The FDA is also expected to decide on whether to approve a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy from Novartis AG later this year.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Vivet and Pfizer said Pfizer can exercise its option to acquire all of Vivet following its delivery of certain data from an early-stage clinical trial for its VTX-801, an experimental treatment for Wilson disease.

Wilson disease, which can be life-threatening, is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in the liver, brain and other vital organs.

REUTERS

Consumer

Japan Times president apologises for 'turmoil,' warns of legal action against leakers

Not so fantastic: Can Japan end its love affair with plastic?

Tencent mulling bid for Temasek's 10% stake worth US$3b in retailer AS Watson: sources

Google moves to disrupt video games with streaming, studio

Warner Bros' woes go beyond imbroglio that caused CEO's ouster

Millennials really are different, data shows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
3 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening