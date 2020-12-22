You are here

Pfizer, Moderna testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 7:35 PM

AK_mvax_2212.jpg
Pfizer and Moderna are testing their Covid-19 vaccines against the new fast-spreading version of the virus that has emerged in Britain, CNN reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Moderna expects immunity from its vaccine to protect against the variants and is performing more tests in the...

