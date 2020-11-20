You are here

Pfizer to submit US emergency use application for Covid-19 vaccine

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 9:27 PM

Pfizer said it will apply to US health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its Covid-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Pfizer said it will apply to US health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its Covid-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.

The application to the US Food and Drug...

