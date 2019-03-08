P&G pumps in S$12m to grow new Singapore businesses

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROCTER & Gamble (P&G) marked the fifth anniversary of its Singapore Innovation Centre (SgIC) on Thursday with the setting up of a unit to support innovative product development and venture-building.
Called GrowthWorks, the S$12 million investment aims to boost
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg