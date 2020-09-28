You are here
PGGM buys minority stake in Eurofiber from Antin
[AMSTERDAM] PGGM, the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Monday its infrastructure fund had purchased a minority stake in Eurofiber, an operator of fibre optic cables and data centres in the Netherlands and France, from investor Antin, for an undisclosed sum.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the deal valued Eurofiber at more than 25 times its 2019 core earnings of 109 million euros (S$174.7 million). A spokesman for PGGM declined to comment on the price the company paid.
PGGM head of infrastructure Erik van de Brake said in a statement the investment met the desire of pension participants to invest in infrastructure that will strengthen the Dutch economy and earn a "stable" return.
Reuters reported in August that Antin hired UBS to manage the sale with an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion euros.
Antin bought Eurofiber in 2015 for 875 million euros.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes