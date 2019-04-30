You are here

Home > Consumer

Philips sees growing demand for electric toothbrushes, apnea care

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190430_KELPHILIPS30_3766946.jpg
Philips is also feeling the fallout from the ongoing trade war between the US and China that's prompting Mr Van Houten to shift production to within the Asian country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Amsterdam

ROYAL Philips NV signalled that orders are growing at a double-digit pace in some markets such as electric toothbrushes and image guided therapy used in operations, helping first-quarter earnings meet analysts' estimates.

The maker of body scanners, electric toothbrushes and respiratory gear stepped up launches and increased marketing to help battle a slowdown in consumer confidence in markets such as China. It reported that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation increased 5.8 per cent to 364 million euros (S$553 million). Analysts predicted 358 million euros.

Demand for the latest models of Philips' Sonicare toothbrushes led to a step up in sales growth. Rather than offer discounts like some rivals, chief executive officer Frans van Houten is expanding Philips' offering to accommodate all budgets. He's also tapping demand in fast-growing markets for breathing masks and equipment to help sufferers of sleep apnea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Philips is also feeling the fallout from the ongoing trade war between the US and China that's prompting Mr Van Houten to shift production to within the Asian country. Mr Van Houten had earlier said the impact of the trade war could shave 60 million euros. By contrast, growth in emerging markets is in the double digit percentage range, the CEO added.

Having exited legacy products such as lightbulbs, TVs and CDs, Mr Van Houten is now seeking to improve margins from scanners and x-ray machines and sell add-on services to compete with General Electric Co and Siemens AG as well as new entrants in markets like oral care. Philips reiterated a target for 4 per cent to 6 per cent sales growth per year through 2020.

The CEO said: "This was a reasonable start to the year. I know a lot of people had questions about China, but they need more healthcare." BLOOMBERG

Consumer

SingPost mustn't let US debacle douse its e-commerce ambition

Privacy concerns made Apple pull parental control apps

Kids' promotion boosts sales at Australia's Coles

Lab meat, not just plants, is protein's future: food startup

Brexit pushes UK holidaymakers further afield for summer break

Visa, MasterCard finalise EU card probe with fee cut pledge

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_rio_300419_1.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_rio_300419_1.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening