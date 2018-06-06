You are here

Home > Consumer

Philips, Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine open oncology centre in Singapore

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 3:17 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg

HEALTH technology company Philips and the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings opened a new oncology centre on Wednesday to provide specialised treatment to the rising number of people diagnosed with cancer in South-east Asia. 

Built with an investment of close to S$100 million, the 40,000 square feet Advanced Medicine Imaging (AMI) centre in Biopolis is equipped with a range of Philips’ imaging and clinical informatics systems to provide timely and accurate diagnoses of cancer. It is part of the Dutch company’s global expansion plans into healthcare innovation.

The facility is also home to the first Proton Therapy Centre in Asia-Pacific, scheduled to treat its first patient early next year. 

“Our aim is to help clinicians identify cancer early, when it is more likely to respond to treatment, potentially resulting in better health outcomes and considerable savings in treatment costs,” said Philips executive vice-president and chief of international markets Henk de Jong, who was in Singapore to officiate the opening of the centre. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Study warns of alarming decline in Australian fish

Change a-brewing as health-conscious Brits snub booze

Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies

UK clears way for Fox-Comcast bidding war for Sky

Pay-TV fans in for a rude telco discovery

MyRepublic plans HK IPO; postpones market debut date

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

colin-ta-6.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia's new government considering replacing stock market chief: sources

Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysian reports say Nor Shamsiah tipped as central bank chief

chat.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Transport

NUS Enterprise inks MOUs to expand support for Singapore startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening