You are here

Home > Consumer

Pinduoduo rises to China's grocery challenge

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 10:56 AM

rk_Pinduoduo_301120.jpg
Pinduoduo is rising to China's grocery challenge. The e-commerce company unveiled plans to raise as much as US$6.1 billion partly to expand next-day delivery for fresh produce. Competition is fierce and building out logistics will be costly, but its model of matching farmers to shoppers could give it an edge over rivals. And boss Chen Lei has successful experience as an underdog.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Pinduoduo is rising to China's grocery challenge. The e-commerce company unveiled plans to raise as much as US$6.1 billion partly to expand next-day delivery for fresh produce. Competition is fierce and building out logistics will be costly, but its model of matching farmers to shoppers could give it an edge over rivals. And boss Chen Lei has successful experience as an underdog.

The US$177 billion company is striking while the iron is hot with both equity and convertible bond offerings. Pinduoduo's shares have more than tripled this year and it recently turned its first adjusted quarterly net profit since going public in 2018. Annual active buyers have reached over 730 million, just shy of Alibaba's 757 million.

It now plans to expand its business operations and invest in new warehouse service providers, and delivery fleets for cabbages, apples and other produce. Duo Duo Maicai, the self-pickup service it started in August, may contribute 15 per cent, or nearly one trillion yuan (S$203.22 billion), of Pinduoduo's gross merchandise value, the total value of goods it sells, by 2025, according to JPMorgan analysts.

Though a low-margin business, the sheer volume represents a tantalising opportunity. The proportion of China's grocery shopping done online will swell from 20 per cent to half in five years, Goldman Sachs reckons. That's equivalent to 260 million orders daily. Deep-pocketed operators with supply-chain expertise in a fragmented industry suggests a costly battle is brewing.

Behemoth Alibaba, which runs supermarket chain Hema, said last month it would invest US$3.6 billion to buy control of hypermarkets operator Sun Art Retail. JD.com, which owns 7Fresh, is also experimenting with collective orders known as community group purchasing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There is a lot to play for, though. Pinduoduo brings a proven ability to spur demand for fruit and vegetables directly sourced from growers, effectively eliminating the middleman and cutting layers of distribution. That has also allowed it to sell fresh food at cheap prices, undercutting competition. Last year, its customers placed orders for about US$21 billion of agricultural products.

What's more, Pinduoduo has proven it isn't intimidated by China's e-commerce giants. In five short years, it became a formidable challenger to Alibaba by targeting the country's more rural regions. It may pull off a similar feat again.

Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo said on Nov 18 it would raise US$6.1 billion in convertible notes and equity, including the overallotment allocated to its underwriters. The company was targeting a Nov 20 completion, but had not confirmed the final details as of Nov 30.

It offered a US$1.75 billion convertible bond due in 2025 and priced 28.7 million American depositary shares (ADS) at US$125 each.

The company will sell an additional US$250 million in notes as well as 4.3 million ADS if the so-called greenshoe option is fully exercised.

Pinduoduo said it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and make strategic investments in infrastructure, expand its business operations, make future acquisitions and enter partnerships.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Airbnb, DoorDash targeting higher IPO valuations: sources

India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

No Signboard full-year loss widens to S$9.8m on lower revenue

Australia's Treasury Wine to redirect wine, cut costs after China tariffs

Hearti Lab brings insurance, benefits to employees in SMEs

US online sales surge to near-record on 'Black Friday'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto will look to a handful of external candidates in a narrowing field for its new chief executive...

Nov 30, 2020 11:06 AM
Garage

Airbnb, DoorDash targeting higher IPO valuations: sources

[NEW YORK] Airbnb and DoorDash will disclose higher-than-expected valuation ranges for their initial public...

Nov 30, 2020 11:02 AM
Consumer

India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

[MUMBAI] The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction...

Nov 30, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL to report full-year loss as Covid-19 impact lingers

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) expects to fall into the red in 2020 with a full-year loss, reversing from a S$564.6...

Nov 30, 2020 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

China seeks to import jet fuel ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

[SHANGHAI] Lunar New Year may be more than two months away but one Chinese fuel supplier is already gearing up for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

JPMorgan to double Singapore private bankers for rich Chinese

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for