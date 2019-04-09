You are here

Home > Consumer

Pinterest seeks up to US$1.28b in IPO, below 2017 value

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 7:53 AM

lwx_pinterest_090419_36.jpg
Pinterest Inc is seeking to raise as much as US$1.28 billion in a US initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company below the amount it reached in its last private valuation.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Pinterest Inc is seeking to raise as much as US$1.28 billion in a US initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company below the amount it reached in its last private valuation.

The maker of online inspiration boards is offering 75 million shares for US$15 to US$17 apiece, according to a filing on Monday. Based on the total number of Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the offering, if it priced at the top of the range, that would give Pinterest a market valuation of about US$9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its fully diluted value could be higher.

In its last private funding round in 2017, the company raised US$150 million for a total valuation of about US$12.3 billion. Pinterest will start its IPO roadshow in New York Monday and travel to cities including Boston, San Francisco and Chicago to market the shares, according to a term sheet reviewed by Bloomberg. It aims to price the stock after the market closes on April 17.

San Francisco-based Pinterest accelerated its offering to capitalise on the hot US market for IPOs, which expects to see a flurry of US tech companies go public this year. In March, No 2 US ride-hailing giant Lyft Inc priced its shares at US$72 in the largest offering from a tech upstart since Snap Inc went public two years ago. Lyft was the biggest US listing after the partial government shutdown dampened first quarter listings' momentum. After dipping below the IPO price, Lyft is now trading around US$75.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pinterest earlier revealed about US$756 million in revenue from online advertisements in 2018, a 60 per cent growth rate that accelerated from the year prior. Its net loss shrunk to US$63 million in 2018 from US$130 million in 2017. Pinterest says 265 million people use the digital scrapbook at least once a month.

The company's pricing decision was influenced by Lyft's IPO, as well as slowing US growth, said Michael Lin, a consultant at IPO adviser MorganFranklin. The syndicate wants to be more conservative to avoid a situation like Lyft's, he said.

"This pricing is reasonable," Mr Lin said. "Investors are going to be a little more selective going forward. Especially with how many IPOs are going out and in the queue."

The share sale will be led by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Allen & Co. Pinterest applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PINS.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Q&M Dental counting on AI to 'move the needle' for business

Hermès opens a new kind of shop in New York

Nestle buys minority stake in EQT's vet services group IVC

Netflix is about to raise prices, but one analyst says users are staying put

Bayer job cuts to include 4,500 roles in Germany

F1 owners near deal for British Grand Prix to be kept at Silverstone: report

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening