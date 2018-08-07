You are here

Home > Consumer
PODCAST

PODCAST: How to get the most out of your air miles and use forex wallets (Money Hacks, Ep 17)

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 2:32 PM

seow1.jpg
Money Hacks 
 
Episode 17
 
Duration: 6:30 mins 
 
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.
 
Singaporeans love a good travel deal. The hardcore miles junkie is quite the species as they hunt and research the best ways to get the ultimate deals. Get some good starter tips in this episode. Is it better to redeem your miles for short-haul or long-haul flights? This and more tips from Anthony Seow, head of unsecured loans and cards for DBS Bank.
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim
 
Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. 
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Sats, chefs association unveil menu with lesser-known Singapore dishes for airline passengers

Rain brings relief to scorched cane, coffee areas in Brazil

French seed group Vilmorin says too early to see weather, trade effects

Australian "daigou" retailer to sell own-brand A2 milk powder, shares jump

Australian packaging giant Amcor in US$6.8b takeover of US rival Bemis

Japan Tobacco to acquire Bangladesh company for 124.3b taka

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening