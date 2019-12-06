You are here

Home > Consumer

Polar Water unveils latest product in recyclable cartons in green push

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 1:04 PM
zxiao@sph.com.sg

doc78a5g8fzz0o13rycfct9_doc788rqkuhxthahfefh3.jpg
Managing director of Polar (Purewater), Chew Thye Chuan (right) and David Tan (left), key account director, Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, recycling a used PUREWATER carton.
Polar Water Distributor Pte Ltd

POLAR Water Distributor, a Singapore-based food service distribution company, has gone for fully recyclable packaging over plastic bottles for its new drink in its drive to go green.

Launched on Tuesday, the new product, Purewater, comes in paper-based Tetra Pak cartons with caps made from a non-food substance derived from sugar cane – making Polar Water the first company in Singapore to put its water in cartons made by the Swiss packaging giant.

The cartons are a change from PET bottles in which Polar Water has till now packaged its water.

Chew Thye Chuan, managing director of Polar Water Distributor, said: “We are very excited to provide consumers with Purewater in this renewable packaging.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Rena Chua, brand and marketing manager of Polar Water Distributor, this stems from the company’s desire to be more sustainable.

SEE ALSO

I'm dreaming of a green Christmas

The packaging is fully recyclable, with 72 per cent being renewable materials.

According to Terrynz Tan, an environment director at Tetra Pak, the paper-based packaging produces 17 per cent less of carbon footprint than fossil-based packaging. The bio-based caps are made from a non-food substance derived from sugar cane.

Despite the higher cost of Tetra Pak packaging compared with conventional PET bottles, Polar Water is prepared to further lower the margin of its carton packaged water.

Ms Chua said that the company is determined to move out of its comfort zone for the greater good, as “there is no planet B”.

The new packaging is also consistent with a surge in the environmental consciousness of consumers.

Tetra Pak said that 43 per cent of consumers surveyed are now willing to pay more for environmental features, the highest percentage so far.

Besides Tetra Pak as a supplier, other stakeholders also play a role in the recycling process. Sembcorp, a public waste collector, is in charge of collecting refuse and sorting out recyclables.

SHA paper mill separates paper fibre from aluminium in the used beverage carton and turns fibre into recycled paper, while KPT Recycle transforms the aluminium into boards and roofing.

This circular economy approach echoes the zero waste campaign by the National Environment Agency, which flags packaging waste for its high generational volume and low recycling rate. A sustainable recycling value chain from supplier, customer, consumer, to recycler helps Singapore reduce waste.

Mr Chew said the change to carton packaging is just the beginning of its sustainability efforts.

Polar Water is looking at adopting Tetra Pak packaging for other variants, such as favoured and vitamin water, while exploring other packaging options, including aluminium cans.

“All of this is part of the Polar Water Distributor commitment to the environment and our customers,” said Mr Chew.

A 330 ml pack of Purewater is on sale at NTUC FairPrice (80 Singapore cents) and Cheers (S$1.20), while the 500 ml pack is expected to go on the shelf in about three to four weeks’ time.

Consumer

Founder of aesthetics clinic chain ordered to return S$30.7m to investor

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

Hong Kong protests cost embattled MTR operator HK$1.6b

Shiseido opens first domestic factory in 36 years

Boomers have outgrown real Christmas trees

China spends 202b yuan on pampering pets as birthrate slows

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 01:02 PM
Transport

Jetstar pilots vote in favour of industrial action over pay deal

[SYDNEY] The pilots of budget airline Jetstar have voted in favour of industrial action that could delay flights in...

Dec 6, 2019 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Almost 6m Filipinos lifted out of poverty in 2018, Philippines says

[MANILA] Nearly 6 million Filipinos were lifted out of poverty, the Philippine statistics agency said, as the...

Dec 6, 2019 12:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks gave US$745b to groups planning new coal power plants: NGOs

[PARIS] Financial institutions have channelled US$745 billion over the past three years into companies planning new...

Dec 6, 2019 12:27 PM
Consumer

Founder of aesthetics clinic chain ordered to return S$30.7m to investor

[SINGAPORE] The founder of a chain of aesthetics clinics was on Thursday ordered to refund S$30.7 million to an...

Dec 6, 2019 12:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese defy Hong Kong's protest gloom in hunt for bargain stocks

[SHANGHAI] Chinese investors more than doubled their Hong Kong stocks purchases this year, braving market headwinds...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly