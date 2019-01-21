You are here

Home > Consumer

Police bust Australia-China baby formula crime ring

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 2:39 PM

[SYDNEY] Six people have been charged after the Australian authorities uncovered a multimillion-dollar crime syndicate stealing baby formula and vitamins from major retailers across Sydney for shipment to China, police said on Monday.

Four members of one family and two other men have been arrested and charged over the "organised criminal group" that New South Wales Police believe has operated for several years.

"We're thinking this is quite an expansive criminal group that was exploiting an overseas market at the disadvantage of the Australian public," NSW Police Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters in Sydney.

Superintendent  Doherty said investigators were still probing where the products were being sold, but alleged that so far, "thousands of shipments of baby formula were sent to China".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Premium baby milk formula, vitamins and honey from Australia are highly sought after in China, where consumers are fearful of lax food safety standards that have resulted in deaths and health scares.

The investigation kicked off in February last year after police received reports of thefts from Sydney retailers.

Investigators said they searched two Sydney homes in August and seized 4,000 tins of baby formula, "large quantities" of vitamins, Manuka honey as well as more than A$215,000 (S$209.600) in cash.

The latest arrest was of a 31-year-old man on Saturday at Sydney Airport after he arrived on a flight from China.

"It's been a meticulous investigation... and we anticipate further arrests will happen," Superintendent  Doherty said, adding that police estimated around A$1 million worth of powdered milk was stolen in just the past 12 months.

"Police will continue to pursue these people, because not only are they making a quick dollar out of greed and disadvantaging mums and dads of Australia, they are literally taking baby formula out of the mouths of babes."

There is also a growing grey market in Australia where purchasing agents known as "daigou" help Chinese customers secure products in Australia by buying them from local shops and shipping them to China, raking in a tidy profit in the process.

Analysts estimate that there there are thousands of daigou who can make an average of A$100,000 each year by re-selling the products. Local media estimated that a tin of milk powder sold for A$30 in Australia could be sold for A$80 in China.

The demand, particularly for baby formula, has been so high in Australia that some supermarket giants have imposed limits on purchases or moved the milk behind the counter.

AFP

Consumer

Amazon knows what you buy, and it’s building a big ad business from it

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fish prices in Singapore on the rise

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

Taiwan's traditional medicine stores struggle on life support

Richard Mille tries to go feminine without alienating men

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening