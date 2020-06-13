You are here

Home > Consumer

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater Covid-19 risk, new study finds

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 2:27 PM

nz_covid_130620.jpg
New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from Covid-19 as some experts had feared.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

[SAN FRANCISCO] New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from Covid-19 as some experts had feared.

Two blood pressure-lowering drug classes, called ACE inhibitors...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

Brooks Brothers joins list of faded luxury facing bankruptcy

CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

AT&T mulls selling gaming unit in US$4b deal: CNBC

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

Did Amazon's crackdown on price-gouging worsen shortages of sanitizer, wipes?

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

PERENNIAL's chief executive Pua Seck Guan is partnering with several other substantial shareholders, including Kuok...

Jun 13, 2020 01:52 PM
Consumer

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

[BENGALURU] Britain's Cineworld Group said on Friday it abandoned its US$1.65 billion deal to buy Cineplex, citing...

Jun 13, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

[BEIJING] China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that...

Jun 13, 2020 11:58 AM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

[TOKYO] Next year's Olympics will be safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said,...

Jun 13, 2020 11:44 AM
Companies & Markets

China finalises new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board

[SHANGHAI] China has finalised new rules for companies looking to list on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, streamlining the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.