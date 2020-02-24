You are here

Home > Consumer

Primark owner warns coronavirus threatens clothing supplies

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 4:15 PM

file798bis9no1hrfyegfug.jpg
Primark owner Associated British Foods warned on Monday there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines later in the 2019-20 financial year if delays in factory production in China are prolonged due to coronavirus.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Primark owner Associated British Foods warned on Monday there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines later in the 2019-20 financial year if delays in factory production in China are prolonged due to coronavirus.

AB Foods, which sources a broad assortment of its product from China, said it typically builds inventories in advance of Chinese New Year and, as a consequence, is well stocked with cover for several months and does not expect any short-term impact.

"We are assessing mitigating strategies, including a step up in production from existing suppliers in other regions," it said on Monday.

The group also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture arms.

Several of its food businesses have operations in China. It said the China sugar campaign was completed in January before the coronavirus outbreak developed significantly.

SEE ALSO

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

The group said its AB Mauri, AB Agri and Ovaltine factories are operating, but at reduced capacity due to labour and logistics constraints.

AB Foods forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit ahead of the previous year. Its outlook for the full-year is unchanged.

Primark's first-half sales were forecast to be up 4.2 per cent on a constant currency basis.

REUTERS

Consumer

Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

Chinese restaurants starved for cash as virus hits industry

Impact of coronavirus ripples across Asia: 'It has been quiet, like a cemetery'

BreadTalk requests trading halt pending announcement

Comfort and glamour at Dolce & Gabbana as show goes on in Milan

Pepsi to buy online snacks retailer in China

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

[KABUL] Afghanistan on Monday identified the country's first case of coronavirus as reported cases outside China...

Feb 24, 2020 04:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

S Korea's thirst for US crude to keep growing in 2020

[SEOUL] South Korea is on track to overtake Canada as the top buyer of US crude oil in 2020 as a mix of steep price...

Feb 24, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan scraps easing of quarantine hours after announcing it

[BEIJING] Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have...

Feb 24, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks slumped nearly 4 per cent and the won slid on Monday, as the unabating spread of the...

Feb 24, 2020 03:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday launched its methanol futures and swap contracts.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly