You are here

Home > Consumer

Prominent Chinese videos sites vow to cap actors' pay amid tax evasion probe

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 2:45 PM

file6v2omb5806o1ew53q9r4.jpg
China's three largest video sites iQiyi Inc, Youku and Tencent Video have pledged to cap actors' pay, as authorities ramp up their tax-evasion investigation into the country's $8.6 billion film industry. The country's top earning celebrity was actress Fan Bingbing (above), who earned 300 million yuan (US$43.64 million) in 2017.

[BEIJING] China's three largest video sites iQiyi Inc, Youku and Tencent Video have pledged to cap actors' pay, as authorities ramp up their tax-evasion investigation into the country's $8.6 billion film industry.

Their pledge, made over the weekend, comes months after accusations surfaced that some of the country's most famous actors were signing "yin-yang" contracts - one contract setting out agreed payment terms and a second one with a lower figure for the tax authorities - to avoid paying taxes.

China's tax authorities launched investigations in June.

"We call on all production companies and streaming platforms to work together to create a healthy environment for the movie and TV industry, and boost its prosperous development," iQiyi, Alibaba-backed Youku, Tencent's video streaming service and six production firms said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The nine companies have agreed to cap actors' pay at 40 per cent of total production cost, with leading actors' pay not taking more than 70 per cent of cost on all paychecks, the statement said. These levels are in line with what the Chinese government has suggested in the past.

Like Netflix, iQiyi, Youku and Tencent Video are increasingly making their own movies and TV series.

So-called "yin-yang" contracts — a widely used expression in China meaning real and fake agreements operating side-by-side — are commonplace across the country, featuring in every type of acquisition from real estate to football clubs.

The Capital Radio and TV Program Producers Association, in a statement on Sunday, vowed to blacklist anyone who evades tax, breaks contract, or signs a "yin-yang" contract.

It also vowed to lower the proportion of actor pay in a overall production cost.

According to Forbes China Celebrity List for 2017, the country's top earning celebrity was actress Fan Bingbing, who earned 300 million yuan (US$43.64 million), followed by actor and singer Lu Han with 210 million yuan.

No Chinese actor or actress has been convicted of tax fraud under the latest investigation.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_STI_130818_119.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening