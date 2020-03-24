You are here

Home > Consumer

Puma sets short-time work for 1,400 staff

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 5:21 PM

AB_puma_240320.jpg
German sportswear company Puma announced on Tuesday that 1,400 staff would switch to shorter work hours until April 13 as sales slump due to the coronavirus and said its three top executives would not take their pay for April.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUNICH] German sportswear company Puma announced on Tuesday that 1,400 staff would switch to shorter work hours until April 13 as sales slump due to the coronavirus and said its three top executives would not take their pay for April.

Germany allows companies to apply for state aid to keep people working but switch to shorter hours.

A Puma spokeswoman said almost all the shops that Puma and its partners operate had been closed due to the coronavirus.

Employees at the company's headquarters in the southern German town of Herzogenaurach and in its own stores will now work only half of their usual hours, but will still be paid their full salary due to the short-time work allowance.

Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden, finance chief Michael Laemmermann and sourcing chief Anne-Laure Descours will waive their April salaries, together worth about 170,000 euros (S$267,673), while the next management level will waive a quarter of their salary.

SEE ALSO

Prudential continues to "actively evaluate" options for listing of US unit Jackson National Life amid Covid-19

The three executives were paid a total of 2 million euros in 2019.

Puma said earlier this month it was abandoning the 2020 guidance it gave on Feb 19 that had assumed the crisis would be short-lived.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

Brewers and distilleries are hit hard by the pandemic

Delhi's rebel gym goers risk virus to pump iron

Jewellers in India brace for lowest sales in 25 years on virus fears

Hormel, Maple Leaf pay worker bonuses to keep plants going

Tipping goes virtual as coronavirus decimates US restaurant jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 05:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential continues to "actively evaluate" options for listing of US unit Jackson National Life amid Covid-19

PRUDENTIAL announced on Tuesday that in light of the "continued turmoil" in public equity markets on the back of the...

Mar 24, 2020 05:17 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 31.26...

Mar 24, 2020 05:01 PM
SME

Six-month rental reduction for iFly Singapore’s tenants amid challenging business climate

iFly Singapore announced on Tuesday a 20 per cent rental reduction for six consecutive months fro April till...

Mar 24, 2020 04:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks jump at open

[LONDON] European stocks rallied Tuesday at the open after the US Federal Reserve unveiled an unprecedented bond-...

Mar 24, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve announced...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.