You are here

Home > Consumer

Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City

The 30,000 sq ft outlet is latest addition to the group's stable of gyms, yoga studios and meditation centres; it will invest S$20m more over next two years to expand its reach
Sat, Apr 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190413_JPPURE13_3752918.jpg
Mr Natarajan and his team are constantly innovating and developing the next generation of fitness products, as they seek to revolutionise the wellness market.
PHOTO: PURE GROUP

Singapore

PURE Group is set to open its eighth facility in Singapore, taking over an existing gym at Suntec City.

The new Suntec outlet is likely to focus on circuit training, high intensity workouts and personal training, said Vikram Natarajan, Pure

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 Prabowo asks supporters to reject result if Jokowi wins
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening