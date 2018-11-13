Qoo10 ups online shopping game with new collection points, lower shipping fees

Post Singles' Day sales, e-commerce platform Qoo10 is now upping its game with new delivery and collection options, and lower shipping fees.

POST Singles' Day sales, e-commerce platform Qoo10 is upping its game with new delivery and collection options, and lower shipping fees.

By year end, Qoo10 users will be able to collect parcels from 7-Eleven convenience stores in Singapore and federated lockers piloted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), announced the firm on Tuesday.

The first phase of the 7-Eleven collection service will be rolled out on Tuesday, with the service made available at 75 stores. Delivery options to all remaining stores will be made available progressively. Qoo10 customers will be offered this collection option at no additional cost.

“Convenience for our customers and merchants has always been at the forefront of Qoo10’s business, and we are focused on growing a comprehensive, cross-border logistics network across South-east Asia,” said Hyunwook Cho, Qoo10 Singapore's country manager.

“Leveraging our Qxpress delivery network and expanding on our network of partners, we aim to increase delivery efficiency through cost-effective options.”

Qoo10 has also partnered IMDA and will participate in the IMDA-led pilot of a nationwide common parcel locker system at the end of the year in the HDB towns of Bukit Panjang and Punggol, and at selected MRT stations. With such “federated lockers”, Qoo10 customers can collect their parcels along their commute, or from HDB residential or commercial locations within their estate.

Last Sunday, Qoo10 also introduced the second phase of Qprime to reduce shipping costs on selected products for both buyers and sellers. Through the service, buyers enjoy free shipping on checkouts over S$50, and a single flat shipping rate from S$3.99 onwards for checkouts below S$50. On the other hand, sellers are charged lower shipping fees for the pick-up of Qprime parcels.

Qoo10 Singapore lists 150,000 products under the service, with plans to increase this number to one million products by the end of the year.