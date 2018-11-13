You are here

Home > Consumer

Qoo10 ups online shopping game with new collection points, lower shipping fees

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 10:44 AM

Qxpress 3.JPG
Post Singles' Day sales, e-commerce platform Qoo10 is now upping its game with new delivery and collection options, and lower shipping fees.
PHOTO: QOO10

POST Singles' Day sales, e-commerce platform Qoo10 is upping its game with new delivery and collection options, and lower shipping fees.

By year end, Qoo10 users will be able to collect parcels from 7-Eleven convenience stores in Singapore and federated lockers piloted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), announced the firm on Tuesday.

The first phase of the 7-Eleven collection service will be rolled out on Tuesday, with the service made available at 75 stores. Delivery options to all remaining stores will be made available progressively. Qoo10 customers will be offered this collection option at no additional cost.

“Convenience for our customers and merchants has always been at the forefront of Qoo10’s business, and we are focused on growing a comprehensive, cross-border logistics network across South-east Asia,” said Hyunwook Cho, Qoo10 Singapore's country manager.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Leveraging our Qxpress delivery network and expanding on our network of partners, we aim to increase delivery efficiency through cost-effective options.”

Qoo10 has also partnered IMDA and will participate in the IMDA-led pilot of a nationwide common parcel locker system at the end of the year in the HDB towns of Bukit Panjang and Punggol, and at selected MRT stations. With such “federated lockers”, Qoo10 customers can collect their parcels along their commute, or from HDB residential or commercial locations within their estate.

Last Sunday, Qoo10 also introduced the second phase of Qprime to reduce shipping costs on selected products for both buyers and sellers. Through the service, buyers enjoy free shipping on checkouts over S$50, and a single flat shipping rate from S$3.99 onwards for checkouts below S$50. On the other hand, sellers are charged lower shipping fees for the pick-up of Qprime parcels.

Qoo10 Singapore lists 150,000 products under the service, with plans to increase this number to one million products by the end of the year.

Consumer

Amazon chooses New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2, WSJ Reports

Spotify Falls Below Listing Price for First Time

Kellogg becomes latest food company to look at slimming down

Your wagyu beef may be about to get even pricier

BT to introduce new subscription plans

In China's Himalayas, a wine 'flying above the clouds'

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Nov 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening