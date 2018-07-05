You are here

Razer Pay launches in Malaysia

Users can transfer funds via peer-to-peer cash transfers using Razer Pay. They can also transfer money from their Razer Pay e-wallet to their bank accounts.
RAZER on Wednesday made its debut in Malaysia by launching an e-wallet service that is targeting the millennial generation.

The Singapore gaming company, co-founded by chief executive Tan Min-Liang, announced that the initiative is a partnership between Razer Inc and Berjaya Corporation Berhad.

Users can transfer funds via peer-to-peer cash transfers using Razer Pay. They can also transfer money from their Razer Pay e-wallet to their bank accounts. The e-wallet can be used for online transactions.

Razer Pay was initially known as One2Pay, the e-wallet app launched by MOL Inc in 2017. MOL Inc was subsequently acquired by Razer in May 2018.

Razer said that more than 6,000 major retail and F&B (food and beverage) outlets, including 7-Eleven, Starbucks and Kenny Rogers, will accept Razer Pay.

The app is available for download from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

The company is aiming to grow Razer Pay's merchant network to include healthcare, travel and other lifestyle services in Malaysia.

Razer Pay will be available in other South-east Asian countries in the coming months, the company said.

