You are here

Home > Consumer

Rent the Runway is coming to hotels in bid to lure customers

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 2:44 PM

file775pgjcpew5sxjwb8uc.jpg
Rent the Runway Inc is bringing its high-end subscription clothing to hotel closets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Rent the Runway Inc is bringing its high-end subscription clothing to hotel closets.

The rental business is entering W Hotels, allowing customers to borrow four outfits during their stay for US$69. To start, the service will be available in four of its locations: Hollywood, Aspen, Miami and Washington DC. Participating guests will be greeted with clothing in their hotel rooms and they can leave it at the front desk upon checkout, letting them lighten up their luggage.

The deal is part of Rent the Runway's efforts to expand its physical network through partnerships, as e-commerce firms vie for customers, each promising the fastest, most customized services. Nordstrom Inc and We Co have already entered the rental economy through tie-ups with Rent the Runway. Drop-boxes, which make it easier for renters to return clothes so they can order new items, are now in 27 Nordstrom stores and 19 WeWork co-working spaces.

Rent the Runway Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Hyman said the deals will make the company's assortment of rental apparel more accessible and introduce the service to new members.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Points of Access

SEE ALSO

Independent hotels disappearing as chains grow

"This is yet another point of access," Ms Hyman said in an interview. "And certainly, when you show up with a drop-box in a Nordstrom store or in a reservation confirmation email at W Hotels, there are opportunities to introduce the brand to women who haven't seen it before."

Rent the Runway has five full-service stores in four states as well.

Started in 2009 as a way for women to rent dresses for occasions like weddings, Rent the Runway has since expanded to everyday wear through subscriptions that allow members to fill their wardrobes with outfits for the workweek. The start-up is now valued at more than US$1 billion. Yet with growth comes complexity, a lesson the company learned the hard way in September when a supply chain crisis caused by a botched software upgrade disrupted operations for weeks.

Mr Hyman declined to comment on potential future linkups, but said any way to bring the service closer to members is on the table. She hopes to grow her hotel presence as well. W Hotels, owned by Marriott International Inc, has 28 locations in the US.

"We have always launched a pilot first and continued to expand those relationships," she said.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Soon it's going to be easier to find a Gucci store in China

Rare scotch whisky set to fetch US$2m a bottle in epic auction

Cruise giant hunts for Asia ports as Chinese take to the seas

China’s third-richest man set for 18.7b yuan Evergrande windfall

a2 Milk Company CEO steps down abruptly; shares slide

Standing out in Singapore's crowded telco market with marketing innovation

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 02:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up for third straight session

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors...

Dec 9, 2019 02:35 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT: Media report 'misrepresents' unit holding Queen Mary lease

IN response to a Dec 5 media report on a 2018 audit of its unit Urban Commons Queensway (UCQ), Eagle Hospitality...

Dec 9, 2019 02:11 PM
Consumer

Soon it's going to be easier to find a Gucci store in China

[NEW YORK] China may have helped create the world's biggest shopping event online, but for Gucci's owner, physical...

Dec 9, 2019 01:59 PM
Consumer

Rare scotch whisky set to fetch US$2m a bottle in epic auction

[LONDON] There are whisky collectors -- and then there was Richard Gooding.

Dec 9, 2019 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE shares were flat on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 0.01 per cent, or 0.24...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly