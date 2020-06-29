You are here

Home > Consumer

Reopened stores bright spot for UK's stretched charity sector

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 12:44 PM

ym-brc-290620.jpg
Bargain hunters have returned to Britain's beloved charity shops since they began reopening following lockdown but busy tills alone will struggle to repair the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Bargain hunters have returned to Britain's beloved charity shops since they began reopening following lockdown but busy tills alone will struggle to repair the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's charitable sector, worth billions of pounds, has seen its revenues collapse in the roughly three months since the virus prompted the unprecedented restrictions.

Popular stores selling various second-hand items from clothes to crockery were allowed to restart operating earlier this month alongside other so-called non-essential retailers.

But shops must follow various government guidelines, including ensuring customers stay at least one metre apart.

Maxine Boersma, 53, a public relations consultant, was the first customer through the doors Thursday at the British Red Cross store in Chelsea, in west London, two days after its reopening.

SEE ALSO

UK homebuilder Berkeley announces death of founder Pidgley

The retailer, in one of the capital's most upmarket districts, has a reputation for selling expensive brands at eye-poppingly low prices.

"I used to come here before Covid so I was pleased to see it was open," she told AFP while browsing summer clothes, unperturbed by the need to socially distance.

"I would rather have it open with restrictions than without, than not having it open at all."

Staff have limited the number of customers at any one time to five, asked them to disinfect their hands on entering and follow a signposted path once inside.

They are also unable to try on any items.

The manager, Ernestina Fonseca, is delighted and said the shop appears to be "back to our normal days", with a daily income returning to some £1,200 pounds (S$2,062).

Opening hours have been reduced, though, to allow daily deep-cleaning of the premises.

The fitting room has morphed into a storage space for donations, which have continued to arrive, as locals spring cleaned their closets during months of confinement.

All donations and returns are steam-cleaned.

Some of Britain's roughly 9,000 charity shops immediately resumed trading in mid-June when the lockdown rules were eased.

But many like the Red Cross staggered reopenings over several weeks out of an abundance of caution. It has concentrated on reconfiguring its most spacious or busiest sites.

- 'Shops will survive' -

A lack of volunteers has also affected charity shops' ability to get back to normal.

Some staff remain confined -- such as the elderly or particularly vulnerable -- while others are reluctant to take public transport to reach stores.

"Our guess is somewhere between 30 to 50 per cent of the volunteers won't be able to come back straight away," said Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association.

He estimates around 230,000 people volunteer nationwide.

Oxfam, which relies on 20,000 volunteers to help run its 650 stores -- with a team of around 30 volunteers supported by one or two staff in each -- said "many" were elderly.

"We are acutely conscious of our responsibilities towards them," the charity added.

To make up for the shortfall, the sector has entered into a partnership with the voluntary civil service programme to attract young people aged 16 and 17.

While Mr Osterley is confident they can recover their footfall and sales, concerns loom large over the parent charities.

"Charity shops will survive because their business model works," he said, noting annually they generate £300 million net and have benefited from shoppers' increased focus on sustainability in recent years.

"But the question remains as to whether their parent charity will actually be able to survive."

Sylvie Bourguignon, manager of a store run by Mind, a mental health association, in north London, echoed the sentiment, noting regulars were quick to return along with teenagers who are not in school.

- 'Solution' needed -

The government, which dedicated £750 million in April to help charities survive the pandemic, needs to work "far more closely" with the sector, according to Mr Osterley.

"They really need to understand how much the charity sector does for the community," he said. "They wouldn't be able to replace those services."

Cancer Research, which is facing a severe drop in revenues due to cancelled fundraising events, has warned it could be forced to cut £150 million per year from its research funding.

It has asked the government to work with them "to come to a solution, so that decades of investment in UK research is not lost in a matter of months."

The sector wants an extension beyond October to the government's furlough scheme which helps pay the wages of staff during the crisis.

It has also called for temporarily unemployed people to volunteer while they wait for a new job to materialise.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Biolidics calls off US sale of Covid-19 test kits, to develop new kit with Aytu BioScience

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets 'hate speech'

Nintendo theme park in Japan won't open this summer

Scotch whisky makers alarmed by mooted US tariff hike

Naiise's chief marketing, buying officer steps down

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 12:43 PM
Technology

Sony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors

[TOKYO] Sony's image sensor business aims to replicate PlayStation's success to address its reliance on a handful of...

Jun 29, 2020 12:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust offered S$804.1m by sponsor to divest all its Japan golf courses

THE sponsor of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) has proposed to acquire the trust's 88 golf courses in Japan for S$804.1...

Jun 29, 2020 12:24 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT launches forensic accounting probe into sponsor; issues default notices to lessees

FTI Consulting, as...

Jun 29, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Russia's opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution

[MOSCOW] Russia's opposition is denouncing this week's vote on President Vladimir Putin's constitutional reforms as...

Jun 29, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee

EXPRESSING continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.